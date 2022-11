Not Available

Andrew has a girlfriend. Andrew also has a boyfriend. He cares about both of them but neither truly care about him. With the death of Andrew's mother when he was very young, his father took it upon himself to teach Andrew to be tough and 'not a sissy'. This only drove Andrew deeper in the closet. Jamie is useless and Toni is manipulative. For as long as Andrew can remember he has accepted his life the way it is. One Saturday changes everything forever. He finds himself.