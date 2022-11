Not Available

Filmed in 1986, "Living the blues" explores the frustration, tragedy, and humor of inner city youth in pursuit of their dreams. The music helps them to weather the poverty and violence. Rock, Jazz, Reggae, Hip-Hop, Swing -- they all come out of the blues. And people love this music because it can make you happy even when you're not. If you want to play the blues, you've got to pay your dues.