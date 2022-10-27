Living the Life

Not Available

Kata has lived her first fifteen years believing that, although she has an amazing ancestry, the only thing that lies in her future is a broken heart, the symbol of the Ninth Street Gang. She and her lifelong friend Ana are two of the toughest members of their gang, fearing nothing but the loss of each other. Car-jacking, fights, and running from the cops are a daily routine as the girls fight to protect their territory and their reputation. Performing as "Outrageous Chaos" in local dance contests provides their only relief, but each night they must return home to the sad reality of their lives.