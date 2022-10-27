Not Available

Jonathan Rosenbaum: "I saw Living Together when it was first screened at Cannes in 1973, and will never forget the brutality with which this gentle first feature was received. One prominent English critic, the late Alexander Walker, asked Anna Karina after the screening whether she realized that her film was only being shown because she was once married to a famous film director; she sweetly asked in return whether she should have therefore rejected the Critics Week's invitation. Everyday observation, lack of pretension, and a woman's viewpoint were all especially rare qualities in art movies of this period, and almost four decades later, I can still recall how gracefully this love story handles its Paris and New York locations."