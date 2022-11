Not Available

This documentary gets you up close and personal with a stunning array of restored 20th-century fighting aircraft such as the North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, and the Grumman F4F Wildcat and F6F Hellcat. Featuring dramatic footage of these and dozens more warplanes taking off, flying and landing, this film eschews narration and music in order to showcase the thrilling roar of these mechanical marvels in action.