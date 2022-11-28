Not Available

LIVING WATERS: Intelligent Design in the Oceans of the Earth is a fascinating exploration of life in the liquid universe that covers more than 70% of our planet. Filmed in Canada, Bermuda, Polynesia, Mexico, and the United States, this remarkable documentary celebrates the beauty and brilliance of the biological systems that make life in the oceans possible. A spectacular tour of a dolphin’s internal sonar system—a mechanism so powerful and precise, the animals can locate and capture small fish buried in the sand. The magnetic compass embedded in the head of a sea turtle—a biological wonder that guides these long-distance travelers as they journey across thousands of miles of open sea. A Pacific salmon’s amazing sense of smell—an elaborate navigational aid that leads the fish back from years in the ocean to the gravel stream bed where it was born. The power and majestic grace of a humpback whale—a creature whose existence defies the theory of Darwinian evolution.