Liza Minnelli Live from Radio City Music Hall

Not Available

Liza's dynamic show made history by breaking the box-office record for Radio City. A true superstar, this all-new extravaganza stars Liza and a host of singers, dancers and musicians, performing a selection of her favorite songs by the world's greatest songwriters. Judy Garland's famous daughter shows of her remarkable voice and spunky dance moves at New York's classiest, most famous venue. Some of the selections include "Live Alone and Like It," "Teach Me Tonight," "There Is a Time," "Quiet Love," "Imagine," and "Theme From New York, New York" (Martin Scorsese's musical, which she starred in with Robert DeNiro.