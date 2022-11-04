Liza Minnelli: Liza With a Z

1972

It’s Liza with a Z, not Lisa with an S, cuz Lisa with an S goes Ssss not WHUUT! Are ya’ll ready ta’ experience one of tha’ most dazzlin’ and brilliant shows of ya’ LIFE?! For one stank night only, CELLULOID HANDBAG will be screenin’ tha first filmed concert on television ever starring the one and only LIZA MINNELLI at tha’ height of her fame and stank fortune! Start ya’ night out with a pre show involving tha’ first ever “Liza-Off” complete with celebrity judges and ya’ hostess REBECCA HAVEMEYER, then sit back and take in tha’ magic of Kander and Ebb (of Cabaret fame), and the indestructible choreography of Bob Fosse for a powerhouse performance that will leave ya’ foamin at tha mouth for more!