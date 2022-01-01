Liza Minnelli - Liza\'s At The Palace

Not Available

The full 2-hour performance of Liza's 2009 concert is available only as a part of this special collector's edition. This exciting midnight performance was recorded at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on October 1, 2009. Act One features favorite songs by Ms. Minnelli. Liza adds a new personal musical introduction to the fond remembrance of famous vaudevillians. Act Two is a very special tribute to Liza's godmother, Kay Thompson, a groundbreaking singer-dancer, songwriter, and vocal arranger/coach at the MGM Studios in the 1940s. This documentary captures Liza Minelli's award-winning 2009 Broadway concert that featured renditions of favorites from throughout her career. The setlist includes "Cabaret," "Liza," and "New York, New York."