Llegaron los franceses

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Auster Films S.L.

On May 2, 1808 the Spanish took up arms against Napoleon. The war are surprised by a traveling company of actors formed by Damian and their four daughters. Rosita, the eldest, is in love with a revolutionary, but Duvalliers, a French officer, also sought. Circumstances beyond all that Rosita can support: conflict views that cause her two suitors, the love of family, his duty as a patriot ... Having become human torch accidentally Rosita launches into a tinderbox and thereby causes the beginning of a decisive battle against the French.

Cast

