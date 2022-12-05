Llévame Contigo

Not Available

Sara is a seventeen-year-old teenager who is entering her senior year in high school. She is not very sociable, she loves rock and uses to smoke secretly. Her routine changes when Andrea — the new girl at school — ignores the advice of her classmates and becomes her only friend. The friendship grows, but it is soon evident that there is a confused attraction between the two that leads to a first kiss. Fear of what others may think, the reaction of their parents and the possibility of being separated makes Sara and Andrea decide to pretend a simple friendship.