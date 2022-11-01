Not Available

Chip, a 9 year old boy, who likes to play more than the kinds of physics and chemistry, is the victim of an accident that occurs at the Institute of High Energy, where a mad scientist has been working on a particle accelerator. Both the wise, called Dr.No, as Chip, are caught by lightning and thrown to wild microworld. A very special dimension populated by atoms that had never seen a human being. Dr. No, that his experiments has managed to transform matter into antimatter, from the microworld, began construction of the Black Tower, a powerful machine that can return to the earth and subdue it by fear. Its aim is to enslave crazy all atoms and then take over everything and everyone, to become master of the world.