LN3: SEVEN TEACHINGS OF THE ANISHINAABE IN RESISTANCE

Not Available

Predatory industry has hijacked our regulatory system, placing ancient food systems and a fifth of the world’s freshwater at risk. LN3 features Tara Houska, poet-hip hop artist ThomasX, and living-legend Winona LaDuke as they lead an alliance to take on Big Oil and their enablers at the institutional level, and on the frontlines, to stop the flow of Canadian tar sands from destroying the Mississippi Watershed; while simultaneously providing space for renewable energy. Join us in this battle for Earth.