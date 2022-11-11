لو كان ده حلم

Not Available

Three young men and three girls, with some emotional ties, including a wealthy or middle-class family and one of them rural. They are all involved in opening a fast food restaurant with a loan from the bank. Without justification, the police arrest them. They are released with the assurances of their parents. One of them refuses to marry her boyfriend until she achieves her dream of a restaurant project. The young man returned after her return from work that killed the doorman. In the end, everyone succeeds in realizing their dreams at the beginning of the journey of marriage to each of his beloved.