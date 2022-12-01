Not Available

Lo poco que entra la luz ahí

    This video was done at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic during the months of April and May. I was recording the quarantine that took me back to my parents house in Mérida Yucatán where I grew up, forcing me to re-inhabit the space that once felt like a prison, suddenly it was configured as a refuge. It expresses the visceral sense of change and uncertainty, the re-encounter with my family and with it, to inquire into the past and in certain conversations that occurred during that period of confinement.

