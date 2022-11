Not Available

One rainy morning of February 14, a train ride, and unconventional discussions, tell us how amazing it can be a simple meeting between two people like Alfredo and Albertina, revealing the magical realism and fantasy that can unleash the mind of a lovesick like him to fight against the desire of loving a girl he just met. Never say I LOVE YOU before knowing the person is one of the supposed and most important rules of love.. so the: When should?, When can express how you feel?.