Sofia, a preschool teacher, returns home from her job to find a recording on her voicemail from her husband, Miguel, telling her that he has left and is not coming back. She stays at home depressed for a couple of weeks, before having the idea to take the recording and rearrange it to make Miguel say what she wants him to. After having him tell her he needs to come home and he loves her and other similar things, Sofia smiles and tells him, simply, "No."