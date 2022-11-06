Not Available

Lo sparviero dei Caraibi

In the mid-1500s, a ship containing Spanish prisoners being sent to a Spanish penal colony in the Caribbean sinks at sea, but some of the prisoners manage to survive and make it to shore at a nearby island. They organize themselves under the leadership of Juan Olivares (dynamically played by charismatic singer-actor Johnny Desmond), manage to take over a ship with some cargo that they barter for supplies, and eventually are asked to fight on behalf of the Spanish crown against the English... or is the request sincere?

Cast

Armando FrancioliEsteban
Piero LulliManuel
Claudio UndariDon Pedro de Alicante

