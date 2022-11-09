Lo sposo è un altro coso

Not Available

Ambassador Rico DeMarco is in Washington trying to raise a five-million dollar loan for his country, Lower Salamia. Filbert Filmore and his domineering wife are about to sign on the dotted line for the loan when DeMarco's vivacious daughter, Estelita, upsets the deal by accidentally knocking hot coffee over the papers---and Mrs. Fillmore, who leaves the house in a huff. When word of the difficulties filters back home it's Viva la Revolution. But Estelita, disguised as a fortune teller tries to convince astrology believer Fillmore that the stars are propitious for his making the loan.