Not Available

Director Owen Hawk proves once again he is all crass and no class with his video Load Factory. Porn lovers looking for sentimentality should look elsewhere, Load Factory is down and dirty from the first minute to the last second of cum dripping assholes. We put three load hungry bottom sluts — Aiden, Ben Armstrong, and Adam Burr — in a room with some of the horniest barebacking tops in the business, telling the tops that they would get an additional 500 dollars every time they bred one of the boys' buttholes. What did we get? Only one of the cum-squishiest breeding frenzys we've ever seen.