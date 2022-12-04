Not Available

It's a 16-girl festival of sperm-sharing, saliva-drooling and all varieties of cocksucking in headmaster Jonni Darkko's latest cum classic. Load Sharing 2 features eight scenes of 2-girl-on-1-guy blowjob action, along with lots of sloppy girl-to-girl semen-swapping fun. Devotees of Asian oral will appreciate the pairing of busty London Keyes with Japanese cutie Yuki Mori as well as sexy youngster Lana Violet teaming up with Korean mama Tia Ling. This movie also includes a scene with sultry Avy Scott, who joins top-heavy legend Gianna for a boob-tastic blowjob party! Remember, it's only fair if both girls get to share!