Like your drunken mother, Loaded Guns: The Movie starts attacking and never relents. This series of fast-paced sketches has everything you could want and everything you hoped you'd never see: from women's rights to waterboarding, boys in vans to girls in mustaches, blood, breasts, and a two-liter bottle you'll never forget (no matter how hard you try)! Winner of Best Feature at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival 2008.