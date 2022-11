Not Available

Woof, grrrr, sir yes sir, are the grunts and scoffs you hear when you're face-to-face with one of the big, brawny and bearded alpha-daddies of your dreams in' Loaded: Muscle Fuck!' All you can really do in the latest bareback fuck-fest from director Steve Cruz, is drop to your knees, service some thick meaty cock and watch tight holes get bred.