Lobão – Décadence Avec Élégance investigates the artistic career of Lobão, one of the most famous musicians of Brazilian rock in the 80s. From some interviews with famous brazilian such as Edgard Scandurra, Liminha and Claudio Tognolli, this short movie shows differents points of view about the brazilian music industry and it presents hits of Lobão such as "Das Tripas Coração" and "Mal de Amor".