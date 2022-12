Not Available

Comedian Þorsteinn Guðmundsson travels from Reykjavik to Hrísey, a small island in the North of Iceland to do stand-up in the middle of the winter. On the way he sings, eats fast food, and thinks out loud about sex and Christmas. When being on the road in Iceland you're forced to expect the unexpected and be ready to make serious compromise to lodging. The groupies are also mostly adolescent boys with bad skin.