L’oca del Cairo, ossia Lo sposo deluso

Not Available

A miserly marquis and a wealthy old count contrive to marry girls in each other’s protection. Everything seems to be going to plan, until a giant goose starts raining money from the sky. After the success of Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Mozart began composing L'oca del Cairo and Lo sposo deluso but gave up on both of them. The two fragmentary comedies were never staged in his lifetime but are brought together in this new pasticcio at Hungarian State Opera conceived by its General Director, Szilveszter Ókovács.