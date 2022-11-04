Loca juventud

Not Available

Johnny Durán, who is seventeen years old and son of a multimillionaire, arrives to Madrid for hollidays. In the capital he become friend of a group of boys and girls with whom he shares great moments; but soon he realice that they are a clan of thugs and decides to distance themselves. He also meets Paula, daugther of an italian family that is travelling, and they both feel atracted by each other. Since then, started happening a serie of unexpected events which the guy will have to solve with tenacity and responsibility.