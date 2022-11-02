1931

Local Boy Makes Good

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 1931

Studio

First National Pictures

John is a timid student who works at the University Book Store. He is studying to be a botanist and has a secret crush on the lovely Julia. One day, one of his letters gets accidentally mailed and Julia receives it. When the letter says that he is a fraternity man and a big track star, Julia rushes right over to see him. But John is neither and Spike, Julia's boyfriend, is a track star at a nearby College. John does not want to enter the track meet so Julia tries to use psychology on him. That and a good wrestling hold makes John timidly agree to enter the race, but Spike still scares him.

Cast

Joe E. BrownJohn Augustus Miller
Dorothy LeeJulia Winters
Ruth HallMarjorie Blake
Edward WoodsSpike Hoyt
Edward NugentWally Pierce
Wade BotelerDoc

