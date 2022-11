Not Available

68 Angry Minutes Live documents the powerhouse duo, Local H, premiering their highly anticipated album, "12 Angry Months", live on the day of its release. Filmed on the final night of a sold-out seven night stand at the Beat Kitchen in their home town of Chicago, this unvarnished DVD features interviews with Scott Lucas and Brian St. Clair as they provide insight into the making of "12 Angry Months" as well as reflections on that raucous night at the Beat Kitchen.