This tale of childhood and adolescence is told through brief sequences that take place in the life of a modest family from the Pas-de-Calais region during the forties, fifties and sixties. Paul, the main character, who we meet when he’s 5, 13 and 18, is the throughline of this tale told in a fragmentary way well adapted to the scattered nature of memories. Encounters, joy, fear, first love, friendship, disappointment, the relationship between brothers and parents, the discovery of the vocation of acting and writing: all these elements weave together to create the irreplaceable fabric of an ordinary life whose particularities guide spectators back to their own personal stories.