L'Occhio di Vetro

April 26, 1945. Ferruccio Razzini, fifteen-year-old from Pisa, fights in defense of the Italian Social Republic without knowing that Mussolini is already dead and that Italy has just been liberated. In his diary he tells the story of his father, a fervent fascist, and that of his two sisters, one married to a fascist and the other to a communist partisan. After Hit the Road, grandmother, Duccio Chiarini, with a refined stylistic code able to keep the narrative in balance between comedy and tragedy, investigates another side of the history of his family starting from the pages written by his great uncle.