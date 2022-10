Not Available

After her eleven year old daughter Cathy befalls a freak accident, Danielle is in a state of catatonic paralysis. Daily, she hears her daughter's voice, telling tell her that her disappearance was no accident. A multitude of supernatural event make progressively Roger, the father, and Fanny, wife of service, become aware of a presence in the house. One night, Roger and Fanny are persecuted by the presence of a devilish laugh that resembles the girl.