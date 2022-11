Not Available

In a relaxed and conversational style, famed writer of uncanny and fantastical fiction Algernon Blackwood (1869-1951) retells his story of the old lady and the pockmarked railway porter. The author's delivery is thoughtful, as if he is recounting the incident for the first time, and was filmed in 1949 for a series of short films sharing the title A Strange Experience. The story itself was unpublished in his lifetime.