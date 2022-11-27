Locked Alone

Not Available

Obtaining a new job offer, Catherine finally arrives New York and ends a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Ethan. She moves in a luxury apartment in midtown Manhattan. However, she starts to feel a strange presence that harasses her sexually. Just the second day of arrival, the evil entity locks her in her own apartment. She is completely isolated and has to survive with limited resources. After losing her freedom, she starts to realize how ignorant and ungrateful she was in life. Will Catherine leave her apartment alive?