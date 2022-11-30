Locked Dragon Well

Not Available

In the early days of the Republic of China, Sun Yicheng, a returned medical graduate student, came to Miwu Town to deliver epidemic prevention medical supplies to the local clinic. Unexpectedly, the quarantine area and town were successively attacked by monsters that day. In order to protect the survivors, Sun Yicheng and Dr. Zuo worked together to successfully kill the monster. And Dr. Zuo finally found a formula to treat the plague, proving that the plague is a disease, not a curse among the superstitious population.