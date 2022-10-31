Locked in Limbo

Not Available

A journey in no man's land to the border of Europe. We are in Cipro, Malta, Ceuta. Three places that unfold the southern border of Europe, a modern iron curtain across the Mediterranean, three 'non-places' where Europe has decided to chain those fleeing from Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Destinies of young migrants, who often remain frozen for years, waiting for a response. Beaten, tortured and transferred from one criminal group to another, migrants, who are one step closer to their goal, have seen Europe doors closed. Trapped in such strips of land, they cannot turn back or continue. Perpetual expectation that deprives years of their lives. There are those who surrender and those who cling to a fainting hope.