Locker Jocks

Not Available

Poor Bryan Cole! His team is not good, and he hears about it all the time. To add insult, he's been getting maligned by Brady Jensen and Campbell Stevens since the season began. And while he doesn't like the ribbing, he does enjoy the attention from these two studs. Today it seems to be boiling over though, as Brady and Campbell's harassment gets physical. Campbell catches him eyeing his package and with that look, realizes that Bryan won't resist. So Brady and Campbell proceed to have their way with the young athlete.