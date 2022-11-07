Not Available

The emperor thwarts his intention of parting with his belongings to his lecherous nephew, Thakur Veer Pratap Singh and instead pledge everything to his grandson, Prince Anil. Before the Thakur can take any action on Crown Prince Anil; the emperor asks his trusted manager, Diwan Sardarilal to escape with Anil. But the Thakur catches up with the Diwan and abducts him thus he is separated from his wife and children with the crown prince losing his way in the process. Even after 20 years the Thakur is still holding the Diwan as hostage until he release information about two separate lockets which contains a secret map leading to a hidden treasure.