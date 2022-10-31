Not Available

Lockjakt - Fox Calling in Sweden

    Join the experienced hunters Ulf Lindroth, outdoor writer and P-A Ahlen, wildlife biologist calling red fox in Sweden. This DVD shows exciting scenes from authentic hunts, where either the fox nor the hunter will let you down! It is also an introduction DVD on how to successfully call red fox under Nordic conditions. You will learn more about this very efficient and thrilling way of hunting. This is a phenomenal DVD that contains great instructional information about predator calling in wooded areas and under cold snowy conditions

