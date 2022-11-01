Not Available

Loco Love

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Three Springs Productions

Just how far would you go to get financing for your business? Donald Chandler is the owner of a restaurant who suddenly finds himself without a business or a job when his wife leaves him, taking the deed to the eatery with her. Eager to start over, Donald goes into a business partnership with Miguel Sanchez, a gardener who was taking care of Donald's lawn until he won a fortune in the lottery.

Cast

Laura HarringCatalina
Roy WernerDonald
Gerardo MejíaMiguel Sanchez
Margaret ScarboroughBarbara
VictoriaReginaJuanita (como Victoria Ramirez)
Frank GallegosTobias

