Every traveler knows this feeling: moving landscape, rhythmical rumble of the train and a head full of thoughts. Time slows down encouraging an inner journey, as a lonely woman sinks deeper and deeper into her memories. She is traveling to her family: to an absent husband and her child whom she can't learn to miss. She's coming back but in her thoughts she's traveling again. Space-time turns, departures and returns mix into a confusing life journey. In the empty train drama slowly evolves.