Story starts with a summer fling between a provincial guy and a big-city girl. The holiday is over, the beauty returns to the city and receives a marriage proposal from a rich admirer. The provincial boy comes back being unable to let her go. Things get messy when their passion oversteps all the limits. Soon contemporary Romeo and Juliet get confused about what is really important turning into consuming 'Locust': overwhelming love they have leads them to commit brutal murders.