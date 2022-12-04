L’odyssée sanglante du lapin rose

Not Available

“Hell is other People.” At least, that’s what Sartre sent out into the world years ago. Now Arno Pluquet takes this theme to his heart in his latest film. Boris, tormented by the departure of his alcoholic father and depressed mother, lives under the yoke of a bitter and harmful existence. Misunderstood and alone, he seeks refuge in madness to escape the violence of life. Boris has had it with discussions about stiletto heels, the difference between a bedbug and a sand flea, and popcorn eaters in the cinema. But what bothers him the most is people’s ability to have discussions without listening to each other… Feeling betrayed by the world, our Belgian Joker embarks on a vengeful Odyssey, accompanied by his big eared pink demon.