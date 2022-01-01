Not Available

On April 29, 2017, James Mangold announced via Twitter that a black-and-white version of the film entitled Logan Noir would have a limited theatrical run in U.S. theaters, an event set to begin on May 16, 2017. Mangold stated that it was shot as a color film, with awareness that it would play well as a black and white film. The film was re-graded and timed shot by shot for the Noir edition.[243] This version of the film is included on the Digital HD release and also included in the DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack.