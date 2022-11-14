Not Available

The life and work of Asko and Myrsky in a snowy forest. Asko is a man, Myrsky (Storm) is a horse. During wintertime they make their living working as loggers in the small suburbian forests of the metropolitan area. The work is hard and the days are long. "The man and his horse only have each other for company. Loggers is a film about collaboration between man and animal, and about nearly extinct traditional work set in the 21st century landscape. But above all it is the filmmaker's tribute to steaming testosterone in the freezing cold air.