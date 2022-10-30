Logical Revolts

Not Available

This is a film that begins with the discovery, by a filmmaker, of a script long lost in a museum archive. The script is for a film that was made by the United Nations in 1957 about the Suez crisis. Due to objections from Israel and France the film was banned, and all the rights were bought back by the UN. The filmmaker travels to Egypt to scout for the original locations of the film, with a thought in mind of remaking it. Throughout his travels the filmmaker uncovers more history about the Egyptian people's resistance to colonial rule and invasion.