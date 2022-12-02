Not Available

Logistics or Logistics Art Project is a 2012 experimental art film conceived and created by Erika Magnusson and Daniel Andersson. At 51,420 minutes (857 hours or 35 days and 17 hours), it is the longest movie ever made. A 37 day-long road movie in the true sense of the meaning. The work is about Time and Consumption. It brings to the fore what is often forgotten in our digital, ostensibly fast-paced world: the slow, physical freight transportation that underpins our economic reality. We wanted to convey it in the most direct manner possible in order to share the journey with others. That´s why we recorded the journey in real time and screen it in real time. 37 days and 37 nights, nonstop.