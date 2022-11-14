Not Available

Iranian couple Leily and Mahyar move to Sweden so that Leily can pursue her graduate degree. With the culture shock and the language barrier, Mahyar finds himself struggling to find work with his engineering background and settles for a newspaper delivery job. Leily is thriving in her studies but realizes the changes are taking a toll on their relationship. The conflict builds to a fever pitch around something seemingly trivial. Meatballs, Facebook and misunderstandings can change the course of their relationship.