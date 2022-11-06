Not Available

Bombay-based criminal don, Mustafa, was the very man who introduced Lukka to the criminal world. This was the starting point for Lukka, for, unlike Mustafa, who didn't deal in ammunition, fire-arms, and drugs, there was no limit. And soon Lukka had his own followers, who eventually other-threw Mustafa, making him the uncrowned king of the underworld. People who were foolish enough to oppose Lukka were easily disposed off. For instance, Mustafa had his arms cut off; Tandya was shot dead; Police Inspector Shankar was dismissed from service, and imprisoned; Air Force Pilot Arjun was dishonorably discharged and then court-martial-ed. Now there is no one left to oppose Lukka and his followers, who are all set to do what they like - no limits whatsoever.