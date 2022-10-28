Not Available

Loham

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Maxlab Entertainments

2015 Malayalam thriller film written and directed by Ranjith. It features Mohanlal as Raju and Andrea Jeremiah as Jayanthi in lead roles along with Ajmal Ameer, Siddique, Mythili, Tini Tom, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker and V. K. Prakash in significant roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Cast

Andrea JeremiahJayanthi Ramesh
SiddiqueMuhammed Unni
Renji PanickerAlbert
Abu SalimAmeer Amanullah
K.P.A.C. LalithaRamesh and Sudheer's mother
Suresh KrishnaShaji

