2015 Malayalam thriller film written and directed by Ranjith. It features Mohanlal as Raju and Andrea Jeremiah as Jayanthi in lead roles along with Ajmal Ameer, Siddique, Mythili, Tini Tom, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker and V. K. Prakash in significant roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.
|Andrea Jeremiah
|Jayanthi Ramesh
|Siddique
|Muhammed Unni
|Renji Panicker
|Albert
|Abu Salim
|Ameer Amanullah
|K.P.A.C. Lalitha
|Ramesh and Sudheer's mother
|Suresh Krishna
|Shaji
